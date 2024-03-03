Watch CBS News
Missing Milton teenager Mimmi Huria last seen near Boston's South Station

MILTON - Police are looking for a teenager from Milton who was last seen near South Station in Boston.

Mimmi Huria, 18, attends boarding school in Maine and police said she took a bus from the school to South Station. She was supposed to be meeting family at South Station for her school break. Her father said the bus dropped her off at a different part of the station than usual.

Police said she did get off the bus and they lost track of her at a park across the street. 

dsc-0434.jpg
Mimmi Huria Huria family

"We just want her to know, wherever she is, we are not mad with her," said her father Tony Ngaira-Huria. "We love her so much. We just want to have her home safe and sound."

Huria is 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slim build. She was wearing a black coat, khaki pants and possibly had a headscarf on. She was traveling with two pieces of luggage and a guitar case.

March 3, 2024

