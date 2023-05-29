Watch CBS News
Crews search for missing jet skier on the Connecticut River in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON - Search team are looking for a missing jet skier who disappeared after hitting a boat on the Connecticut River in Northampton.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Two people on the boat that the jet skier hit were taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Teams looked for the missing the jet skier until midnight Monday but were unable to locate them.

State Police believe the missing jet skier is a 51-year-old man.

