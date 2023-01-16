"Just come home": Family of missing Brookfield woman pleads for answers

BROOKFIELD - Family and friends of missing Brookfield woman, Brittany Tee, passed out fliers on Monday, six days after she was last heard from.

"Just come home, please. You are loved, loved so much, more than you know," Brittany's sister, Bethany Tee, told reporters amid tears.

Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen leaving the Main Street house where she lives with her boyfriend around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10. Investigators say she left on foot.

"She was on foot. We do have her car. We're going through her car right now looking for anything that might help us in that regard," said Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early.

Bethany says Brittany regularly checked in with her family. When she was not heard from for two days, Brittany's mother became suspicious and contacted the police.

"We didn't hear from her Tuesday. We didn't hear from her Wednesday. We didn't hear from her Thursday morning. So, by the afternoon my mom started getting concerned and then by Thursday night, she's like, ugh, this is just not right," Brittany said.

Bethany believes Brittany left with her phone, iPad, and wallet. Investigators are now trying to track her electronically.

On Sunday, Massachusetts State Police were seen searching the area near the Main Street home with police dogs and a drone. Monday, investigators went house to house, questioning neighbors.

On Tuesday, Early says the search area will expand from a 2-mile radius to a 3-mile radius.

Brittany is 5'6", 120 pounds, and was last wearing a black winter coat, jeans, and work boots.

D.A. Joseph Early Jr. asked Brookfield residents for help. "Anyone with any media, any cameras at their home, check it. Check your cameras, see if you have anything at all," he said, "Check your garages, check your sheds. If you got a hunting blind, check that too."