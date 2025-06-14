Milton Police say fatal stabbing was murder-suicide

Police investigate a possible stabbing in Milton and more top stories

Police investigate a possible stabbing in Milton and more top stories

Police investigate a possible stabbing in Milton and more top stories

Two people were killed in a fatal stabbing on Friday night on Blue Hills Parkway in Milton. Police said they believe the stabbing was a murder-suicide

Police called to scene

At about 7:30 p.m., Milton Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to multiple calls about a stabbing in the area. First responders transported two victims to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

The victims, Rose Lamour, 28 of Milton, and Stanley Monteperoursse, 35, formerly of Florida, were dating and leave behind one child.

Investigators said early evidence points to a murder-suicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies. However, the investigation - which includes State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and MSP Crime Scene Services Section - remains active.

Police did not say who they believe is responsible for the deaths or release information about the couple's child.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Massachusetts State Police Detective Chris Moore at 781-830-4985 or Milton Police Detective Valter Pires at 617-898-4837.

Domestic violence help

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are numerous resources available in Massachusetts:

SafeLink at 877-785-2020 (dial 711 if you are deaf or hard of hearing)

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224 for TTY

Chat online with the National Domestic Violence Hotline by clicking here

YWCA Domestic Violence Hotline at 844-372-9922

Find a list of domestic violence services by county by clicking here

