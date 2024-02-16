Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic's trial on assault charge begins

BOSTON - Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic's trial on an assault charge began Friday morning at Boston Municipal Court.

Lucic, 35, is accused of assaulting his wife on November 18 at their apartment in Boston. Police went there after his wife called 911, saying he couldn't find his cell phone and started yelling at her, allegedly believing that she hid it.

The police report said when she tried to walk away, Lucic grabbed her by her hair and pulled her backwards. Officers said Lucic appeared drunk and they found a broken lamp in the bedroom.

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic in Boston Municipal Court, February 16, 2024. CBS Boston

Lucic was arrested and later pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery on a family member.

The 911 call was played in court Friday morning as the judge considers a motion to dismiss it. Prosecutors want the 911 call included in the trial but Lucic's attorneys do not. The court went into recess while the judge makes a decision.

After his arrest, Lucic was released and ordered to stay away from alcohol. He's on an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins. He entered the NHL/NHLPA's player assistance program, which helps players and their families struggling with mental health, substance abuse and other issues.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence please call 877-785-2020 or click here.