Milan Lucic is heading back to the Boston Bruins, reports say

BOSTON - Milan Lucic is a Boston Bruin again.

According to reports, Lucic signed a one-year deal with a $1 million base salary plus performance bonuses.

Lucic, 35, was drafted by the Bruins in the second round of the 2006 draft, and he made his NHL debut as a 19-year-old to start the 2007-08 season. He let his presence be known early in his second season, sending Toronto defenseman Mike Van Ryn through the glass in 2008.

Lucic tied for the Bruins' team lead in points in the 2010-11 season, scoring 30 goals and tallying 32 assists, before helping the Bruins win their first Stanley Cup in 39 years.

All told, Lucic skated in 566 regular-season games and 96 postseason games for Boston, scoring 139 goals with 203 assists in the regular season and 26 goals with 35 assists in the postseason. He was traded to the L.A. Kings in the summer of 2015, and he went on to play for Edmonton (2016-19) and Calgary (2019-23).

He's averaged just 8.2 goals and 12.4 assists per season over the last five years, but he's played in all but five games over the past two seasons. If the Bruins are looking to round out their fourth line with an imposing presence at a low cost, Lucic would seemingly fit the bill for a team in need of that type of player.