Former Titans Pro Bowler offers up friendly warning about Mike Vrabel to Patriots players

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots will be a different team under head coach Mike Vrabel, a no-nonsense coach that is a stickler for details. One of Vrabel's former players in Tennessee offered up a friendly warning for Patriots players shortly after Vrabel was hired on Sunday.

Former Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, who was a three-time Pro Bowler when he played under Vrabel, took to social media on Sunday to offer up some advice for Patriots players going forward. He said that things are going to be great under Vrabel, but it certainly isn't going to be easy.

"New England Patriots fans, you have a lot to be excited about," Lewan said. "You got Mike Vrabel in the building and the culture is going to be incredible. Those tough, one-score games -- you're going to win them. That is how Mike Vrabel works. That guy is going to have his team knowing the ins and outs."

Vrabel guided the Titans to a 30-23 record in one-score games over his six seasons in Tennessee, which was fourth-best in the AFC over that span. The Patriots have struggled in one-score games over the last three seasons, going just 11-18 in those contests -- the third-worst in the NFL.

But those good times won't come without some tough love from the head coach. A lot of tough love, according to Lewan.

Tyler Lewan's warning for Patriots players

In an extremely animated and slightly R-rated way, Lewan highlighted what Patriots players are in for when they play for Vrabel. It's going to be tough, but it's going to be rewarding, according to the former offensive lineman.

"Now, if you're a player, you need to keep your [flipping] head on a swivel. OK? You need to understand that [stuff] is about to be really hard for a little bit. And it's going to be OK," said Lewan. "But just know, you're about to go into hell for a little bit."

Lewan posted his two-plus minute PSA on his X account on Sunday (beware of some salty language):

Congrats to @CoachVrabel50 and the @Patriots franchise, y’all are gonna win some games 👀



To all the players and staff in the building, this is a little video for you to reference as you walk into OTAs.



I also suggest any player that gets drafted by the Pats take a peek at this… pic.twitter.com/9Jkuy3ZYSW — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 12, 2025

Lewan said that Vrabel is going to make his goals crystal clear with his players, and he's going to do so in a very vocal way. He's going to break the team into small groups and at times, players are going to wonder who Vrabel thinks he is. He's also going to remind his players that he played in the NFL for 14 years and won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. He's going to do that a lot, according to Lewan.

"That's not a bad thing. Boys, I'm telling you it's going to work out," said Lewan. "I was in those small groups and then you get away from it and say, 'This dude knows what the [heck] he's talking about.'"

Lewan's biggest morsel of advice was for players to be a sponge in meetings, because Vrabel is going to ask everyone a lot of questions to make sure they're locked in and paying attention. And players need to know everything going on around the building -- not just on the football field.

"Learn the janitor's name. Learn everybody's name," said Lewan. "Now you get in the season, and you're going to get team keys. Offense, defense, special teams -- this is how you're going to win the game. He'll paint a beautiful picture for you. This guy's stage presence is top tier for a coach.

"He thinks he's a comedian. Laugh at the jokes. They're not going to be great, laugh at the jokes anyways," added Lewan.

But it's important for every player to know those keys top to bottom every week -- and not just their own keys. Vrabel wants everyone to know where and what everyone else is doing on the field, much like Bill Belichick did for his 24-year run with the Patriots.

Players better know everyone else's keys, because they'll be asked in team meetings in front of everyone. And if you don't know or even just hesitate, Vrabel is going to get after you.

But Lewan said it will all work out in the end, and players should be excited to play for a guy like Mike Vrabel.

"It's going to work out. I swear to God, it's going to get tough at times and he can be nasty. But boys, you're going to win some games now," said Lewan. "You're in a good little spot. Big hugs, tiny kisses, good luck, Patriots. Good luck."