Driver accused in fatal Storrow Drive hit and run released on bail

Driver accused in fatal hit and run on Storrow Drive appears in court

BOSTON - Miguel Rodriguez faces several charges including motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly hit and killed 22-year-old Brandon Jennings of Marlboro who was walking on Storrow Drive.

Prosecutors say on Saturday Jennings was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another driver witnessed the crash and followed the suspect's car after it drove off. That led police to an apartment building in Lynn, where they spotted 35-year-old Miguel Rodriguez walking around in a parking lot.

Miguel Rodriguez, accused in fatal hit and run, appears in court CBS Boston

A portable breath test showed Rodriguez had been drinking and was placed under arrest.

"I was thinking why he didn't stop and see what happened and maybe he could save his life," Jennings' aunt Rosana Ribeiro said.

"I think the witness followed that car to a particular address, I don't think that witness made any identification of Mr. Rodriguez as the driver," Defense Attorney, Eduardo Masferrer said.

When police intervened, Rodriguez allegedly slurred his words and leaned up against a fence for balance.

"Storrow Drive is a pretty fast-moving lane. Whether or not someone is able to see what's happening or see what's occurred at an exact moment is a real issue in this case," Masferrer said.

Outside the court Jennings' family was devastated. "He was just a light in every room. Caring. He loved his mother. He had goals he had big dreams and it's just upsetting he won't fulfill it," Jennings' cousin Karine Aragao said.

Brandon Jennings was struck and killed on Storrow Drive CBS Boston

Back home in Marlboro the family says Jennings worked two jobs: he loved photography and loved to collect sneakers.

"He had a big dream to buy a house for his mother," Ribeiro said.

Rodriguez was released on $5,000 cash bail. He has been ordered to remain alcohol free and his license has been suspended. He is due back in court on August 18.