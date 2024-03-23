Migrant charged with raping teen at Massachusetts emergency shelter held without bail

Man charged with raping teen at Rockland migrant hotel held without bail

ROCKLAND - A man charged with raping a teenage girl with disabilities at an emergency shelter is being held without bail following a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

Cory Alvarez, 26, was found dangerous by the judge. Alvarez pleaded not guilty to aggravated rape of a child with 10-year age difference and rape of a child by force.

Alvarez is a migrant from Haiti. Gov. Maura Healey said he entered the United States through a federal program, though she didn't specify which one.

Prosecutors said Alvarez raped the girl at the Comfort Inn in Rockland, which is being used as a migrant shelter. The teen told police she went to his room for help with her iPad when he raped her.

On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee launched an investigation into the assault.

Alvarez is due back in court on April 22.