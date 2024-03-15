Governor says migrant charged with rape at shelter entered Massachusetts through federal program

Healey says migrant charged with rape at shelter entered U.S. via federal program

ROCKLAND - Gov. Maura Healey confirmed a man charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl with disabilities at a Rockland hotel housing migrants entered the United States through a federal program.

Haitian migrant Corey Alvarez, 26, is charged with the alleged sexual assault at the Comfort Inn on Hingham Street in Rockland and is currently being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

"We want to see accountability and justice in this matter," Healey told WBZ TV. She couldn't specify which program, or if it's CHNV (Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans), which allows some Haitian migrants and others to come to the U.S. legally for two years with sponsorship. While she believes the state is following proper procedures, Healey again called on the federal government to step in.

"We have vetting in place, we continue to have those measures in place. And we continue to call on the federal government and specifically Congress to act and fund what it needs to fund in terms of resources at the border," said Healey.

It was around 7 p.m. Wednesday night that a front desk worker at the Comfort Inn called 911 to report the assault. The alleged victim said Alvarez brought her to his hotel room to help her with an iPad and that's when she said he raped her.

State Rep. David DeCoste, who represents the district, questions if there is reliable information on Alvarez's background and said in a statement, "I am absolutely appalled by the incident that took place in Rockland today. Above all, my heartfelt sympathies extend to the young girl who has reportedly been subjected to abuse. The Commonwealth has failed this young girl."

The governor said security systems are in place, but now it's up the criminal justice system.

"My heart goes out to the alleged victim in this case and her family. And we need to let the criminal justice system do its work," said Healey.

Alvarez has also been ordered to surrender his passport, and have no contact with the alleged victim.