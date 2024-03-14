Watch CBS News
Man arrested on child rape charges at Massachusetts hotel used as migrant shelter

ROCKLAND - A man was arrested and charged with child rape at a hotel in Rockland.

Cory Alvarez, 26, was arraigned Thursday on one count of aggravated rape of a child. He's being held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing next week.

Cory Alvarez Plymouth County District Attorney's Office

It happened Wednesday evening at the Comfort Inn on Hingham Street, which is being used as a migrant shelter. The Plymouth County District Attorney said Alvarez lived there. 

Comfort Inn in Rockland, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

The victim, a 15-year-old girl with disabilities, was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Alvarez was ordered to surrender his passport and have no contact with the girl while in custody.

No other information was immediately available.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 3:45 PM EDT

