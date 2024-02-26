Watch CBS News
Massachusetts town mourns death of middle school student in tragic house fire

Middleboro mourns death of middle school student killed in house fire
MIDDLEBORO - Grief counselors are at a middle school in southeastern Massachusetts to help classmates of a girl who died in a fire over the weekend.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified yet, was a student at the Nichols Middle School in Middleboro, which re-opened Monday after February break.

Middleboro "shocked and saddened"

She died in a fire at her home on Pearl Street early Saturday morning. Two adults and another girl were hurt and are recovering in the hospital.

"This unforeseen event has left us all shocked and saddened," Middleboro Superintendent Carolyn Lyons said in a letter to families.

"This profound loss impacts not just our Nichols Middle School community but also the Burkland Elementary School and Middleborough High School communities where family members attend. We extend our deepest condolences to our student's family and friends as they navigate this extremely tough time."

Parents away at time of fire

Wendy Wyman owns the house and has been the family's landlord for ten years. She told WBZ-TV the young girl's parents were away at the time of the fire.

"I feel so heartbroken for everybody," Wyman said, adding that she started a GoFundMe for the family.

"She was always smiling," Wyman said of the young girl. "My grandkids live on the same property and any time I went to the house for something and she answered the door, she'd yell out, 'Mom, it's the landlord!'" 

It's still not clear yet how or where the fire started.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 9:03 AM EST

