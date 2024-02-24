Child found dead, 3 people injured in Middleboro house fire

MIDDLEBORO - One girl was found dead and three people were hurt after a fire tore through a home in Middleboro early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 2 a.m. at a home on Pearl Street. Firefighters said heavy flames were coming from the first and second floors.

Firefighters said the girl was trapped in the home and they were unable to get inside because the fire was too intense. When the fire was put out, the girl was found dead inside. Her name and age haven't been released.

One woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious burns and a man and another girl were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.