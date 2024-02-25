Watch CBS News
Middleboro schools "shocked and saddened" after young girl killed in house fire

By Matt Schooley

CBS Boston

MIDDLEBORO – Grief counselors will be at a Middleboro middle school Monday following the death of a student in a Saturday morning house fire.

Firefighters attempted to rescue the young girl from the fire on Pearl Street, but could not get inside because the flames were too big.

One woman was seriously burned in the fire. A man and another girl were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Superintendent of Schools Carolyn Lyons sent a letter to families on Sunday.

Lyons said the girl who died in the fire was a Nichols Middle School student. She said the family also has children who attend Burkland Elementary School and Middleboro High School.

"This unforeseen event has left us all shocked and saddened," Lyons wrote.

Grief counselors will be at Nichols Middle School on Monday, and available at any other schools as needed.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 2:22 PM EST

