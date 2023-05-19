Middleboro working with state on changes to busy intersection after teen's death

MIDDLEBORO - There are calls for change in Middleboro after a high school freshman was hit by a car and killed while attempting to cross a busy intersection.

On Mother's Day, 15-year-old Dylan Levesque was crossing Route 28 when he was struck. He was airlifted to a hospital where he was taken off life support two days later.

A memorial for Levesque is growing at the site of the crash. The town says they've brought this intersection to the state's attention on several occasions and won't rest until changes are made.

"What we're really hoping will play out is that they'll install some sort of HAWK crossing walk system where pedestrians would hit a button and it sets off a number of flashers and lights to alert traffic to stop," Middleboro town manager James McGrail told WBZ-TV. "We're hoping if this isn't the solution that MassDOT has another solution that will really help keep people safe in our community. . . the last thing we ever want to do is have to go through this again."

After the town manager sent a letter to state leaders asking for improvements to the intersection, MassDOT was out surveying the area on Thursday.

The city will meet with MassDOT officials on Tuesday. There's no timeline yet on how long improvements could take.