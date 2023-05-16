Push intensifies for traffic lights at dangerous Middleboro intersection after teen hit by car

MIDDLEBORO - The push for traffic lights at a dangerous intersection in Middleboro has intensified after a 15-year-old was hit by a car there and left in critical condition.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 28 in front of the Hannaford's supermarket. The driver stopped and is cooperating with police. The teen, who has not been identified, was rushed to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence on a MedFlight rescue helicopter.

The busy intersection has two flashing traffic lights, but it's notoriously dangerous, according to drivers.

"It's incredibly crazy. People come from all directions. They are passing on the right, they're passing on the left, they're turning in here, half of them aren't using their blinker. We would do good to have a light here," one driver told WBZ-TV.

"I think it could be dangerous sometimes without traffic lights. All we have are the flashers," another driver said. "Poor kid. I hope he's alright."

Middleboro's town manager said they've received numerous complaints and have reached out the Southeast Regional Planning and Economic Development District to do a safety study on the intersection. It's a state road and they hope the study will push MassDOT to install traffic lights.