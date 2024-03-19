Miami murder-suicide victims identified as New England College graduates

3 people fatally shot in Southwest Miami-Dade apartment building 3 people fatally shot in Southwest Miami-Dade apartment building 00:42

MIAMI – Two women killed over the weekend in an apparent murder-suicide in Miami, Florida have been identified as former New England College hockey players Meghan Moore and Sidney Capolino.

Police said it happened Saturday night at a condominium complex in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 40-year-old Luis Napoles shot Moore, a 2017 graduate of Barnstable High School, outside her apartment.

Napoles then shot Capolino inside the apartment before he shot and killed himself, police said.

Sidney Capolino and Meghan Moore. New England College

Police said it appears Napoles and Moore were dating and all three lived together.

A New England College spokesperson said Moore graduated in 2021 and Capolino graduated in 2022. Both were members of the women's hockey team.

New England College is located in Henniker, New Hampshire, about 20 minutes from Concord.

According to the college, Moore was previously a standout player for the Barnstable High School hockey team. Capolino was a native of Pawling, New York.

"New England College is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two recent graduates, Sidney Capolino '22 and Meghan Moore '21," New England College said in a statement. "Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are keeping their families and friends in our thoughts and our prayers at this difficult time. As the campus community pauses to process the gravity of the event, it is important that we support and care for each other."

The college made counselors available for students.