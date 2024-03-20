Alleged gunman in Miami murder-suicide was "obsessive" victim's friend says

BOSTON - The family of a former Cape Cod woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Miami last weekend is remembering her as a "larger than life character."

The brother of Meghan Moore, 25, says he's still trying to comprehend how she is suddenly gone. "It still doesn't feel real. It's almost impossible to wrap your head around," said Will Moore.

Meghan Moore was a 2017 graduate of Barnstable High School where she was a standout athlete and varsity hockey player.

"Every time she stepped on the ice you knew you didn't have to be nervous because Meghan's out there," said Caroline Spalt a friend and former teammate.

After graduating from New England College in 2021 family and friends say Miami was a new adventure. She met the accused gunman Luis Napoles at a restaurant job there last year, Spalt calling him an acquaintance who apparently wanted to be more. "He was obsessive, he would harass her, try to contact her on different phone numbers," Spalt said.

Sidney Capolino and Meghan Moore. New England College

"I don't think anyone expects to lose their best friend in a way that's so awful," said friend Emma Callahan.

Miami-Dade police say Napoles showed up at Meghan Moore's apartment Saturday night killing Moore, then entering the unit and shooting and killing her roommate 23-year-old Sidney Capolino before turning the gun on himself.

She had been texting with friends that same night, but they say she never expressed any fear. "That total disregard of human life is something you never think is going to happen," said Spalt.

Now they're remembering her sense of humor, the laughter, and the determination which made her such a force on the ice and beyond.

"She just thought she had everything figured out. She's just one of those people that did things," said Will Moore.