2 women, 1 man dead after apparent murder-suicide inside Southwest Miami-Dade apartment on Bird Road

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — Two women and one man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide occurred inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment on Bird Road Saturday night.

Around 8:53 p.m., Miami-Dade Police officers responded to an area outside of the Windsor Ludlam Trail apartment complex near the 7000 block of Southwest 40th Street (Bird Road) to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a woman outside of an apartment and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Sunday morning press release from MDPD.

While aiding the woman, officers then heard a gunshot from inside the apartment, prompting the complex to evacuate.

MDPD's Special Response team then arrived and entered into the apartment, where they found another woman suffering from a gunshot wound, along with a man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, MDPD stated.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, detectives believe that all three victims lived together inside of the apartment where the incident took place.

The victims' identities have not been released as the incident is still under investigation.