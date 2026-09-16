Methuen School Committee considers banning e-bikes due to safety concerns

The Methuen School Committee is considering restricting students who do not have a Massachusetts driver's license from riding electric bicycles on school campuses amid concerns over e-bike-related accidents and injuries.

The discussion came during a Monday school committee meeting following a rise in e-bike accidents in Methuen over the past several months.

"I saw students today, riding down the hill with no helmet on," Vice Chair Nicholas DiZoglio said during the meeting.

Committee members also raised concerns about the speed and design of some electric bikes and scooters.

"It's not just e-bikes anymore, they look like mini mopeds now," DiZoglio said. "They're cutting the gauges, they're speeding around the turns. The scooters are another issue. It's a responsibility thing and a privilege to have these things."

The committee discussed potentially bringing the proposal before the Methuen City Council. Members also said the policy could eventually be considered for a citywide ban.

In a statement to WBZ News, DiZoglio said, "This isn't just an e-bike issue—it's a student and public safety issue. The Methuen School Committee has a responsibility to regulate what students bring onto our campuses, but the broader responsibility for regulating these vehicles rests with our state. We hope our legislators are watching as communities take action. We need the infrastructure and resources to keep our students, pedestrians, and all community members safe on our roads."

Dr. Katie Lupez, an emergency medicine physician with Tufts Medical Center, said she is seeing an increase in e-bike-related injuries among children and teenagers, particularly those who ride without helmets.

"There's a very high risk of brain injury, brain bleed, facial fractures, facial lacerations, all of the above," Lupez said.

The school committee plans to bring the proposal to the district's policy subcommittee for further discussion. Members also suggested the possibility of asking the City Council to consider restrictions that would apply throughout Methuen.