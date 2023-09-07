Mental health evaluation ordered for Thomas Baldwin, accused of stealing RIDE vehicle with passenger inside

BOSTON - The man accused of stealing an MBTA RIDE vehicle with a passenger inside has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Thomas Baldwin, 34, appeared in court on Thursday, where a judge ordered he be held for 20 days at Bridgewater State Hospital.

A police officer examines an MBTA RIDE vehicle that was stolen in Woburn and crashed into several cars in Boston. CBS Boston

Police said Baldwin stole the RIDE vehicle from Woburn on Wednesday, ignoring orders from police to stop. He then allegedly drove to Boston, crashing into multiple cars in the O'Neill Tunnel before he ditched the vehicle near Surface Road and Clinton Street. Police said he ran into the nearby Bostonian Hotel, where he was caught.

The passenger of the RIDE vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.