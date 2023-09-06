Man steals RIDE vehicle with passenger inside, crashes into multiple cars in Boston, police say

Police say man stole MBTA vehicle, crashed in Boston after chase

Police say man stole MBTA vehicle, crashed in Boston after chase

Police say man stole MBTA vehicle, crashed in Boston after chase

BOSTON - A man who allegedly stole an MBTA RIDE vehicle in Woburn and crashed into multiple cars in the O'Neill Tunnel in Boston was arrested after a foot chase, State Police said.

Transit Police said the driver of the RIDE vehicle, a Ford Flex, parked in the area of 2 Elm Street in Woburn at about 3:30 p.m. and got out. A woman was still seated inside the car.

Police believe the driver left the keys inside the vehicle. The suspect, a 34-year-old man, got in and drove towards Boston.

Police said the passenger has intellectual challenges and called 911 seeking help.

Several minutes later, State Police located the stolen vehicle in the O'Neill Tunnel and attempted to stop it.

"The suspect crashed into multiple vehicles in the tunnel and continued to flee on Route 93 south in Boston," State Police said. "The Trooper lost sight of the vehicle and the pursuit was terminated."

A suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing a RIDE vehicle and crashing it into several cars in Boston. CBS Boston

The stolen RIDE vehicle was located at Mercantile Street and Surface Road where it hit another car.

Witnesses said the suspect jumped out of the window of the car after the crash. "The guy who he crashed into just high-tailed it after him, just chased after him," a witness said. The witness said the woman in the back of the stolen car was helped out by firefighters.

State Police said troopers chased the suspect on foot and found him in a function room in The Bostonian Hotel.

The woman inside the stolen vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

According to the MBTA, the RIDE paratransit service provides public transportation to people who can't use the subway, bus, or trolley due to a disability.