Memorial Day parade returns to Somerville after 6-year hiatus

SOMERVILLE - After a six year hiatus, the Memorial Day parade in Somerville took place Sunday under a clear blue sky and lots of patriotism.

Beginning at Davis Square, families, veterans and residents watched as the parade got underway, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. "It means commemorating those people who fought for our country," said Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne. "We need to honor them. They are not faceless, or nameless or just a statistic."

The grand marshal was Vietnam War veteran Tom White. CBS Boston

The grand marshal was 73-year-old Tom White, who fought in the Vietnam War. He said he feels humbled to be the grand marshal.

"There were 13 people in the Vietnam War I personally knew, including my commanding general, who died on July 7, 1970, and unbeknownst to me, signed my bronze star three weeks before he died," White said.

The parade route was just over a mile to the Veterans Cemetery on Broadway, where a small ceremony was held.

"We lost a lot of soldiers, sailors, Marines, whatever. I'm retired military myself so I take this special. And it's nice to see the people still come out for it," veteran Joe Hodorawis said.