Mel King funeral service to be held Tuesday in Boston

BOSTON - Funeral services have been announced for Mel King, the legendary Boston politician who was the first Black man to run for mayor in 1983.

King died Tuesday, March 28 at the age of 94.

A public viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, April 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Union United Methodist Church on Columbus Avenue in Boston.

The funeral will be held at the church on Tuesday at noon. Capacity is limited so tickets will be required. There will also be a live stream of the service. Click here for more information.