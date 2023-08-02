'Completely shocking,' $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Cohasset gas station

COHASSET - A gas station in Cohasset is turning into a great spot to buy a lottery ticket.

There was no jackpot winner in the latest Mega Millions drawing, but there was one $1 million winner in Massachusetts.

That ticket was bought at Fiori's Gulf on Chief Justice Cushing Highway. It had all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

The winner hasn't come forward yet, but the store gets $10,000 for selling the ticket.

The Fiori's Gulf on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset. CBS Boston

"It was completely shocking to come into and find this out today. There's so many great customers that come in here every single day so I hope that it's one of my regulars that's come in. It's a great thing that we have at the store right now," the owner's daughter Kendall Percoco told WBZ-TV Wednesday.

She said their store sold another $1 million winner back in 2014 off a scratch ticket.

As for how the store will spend that $10,000 from the Massachusetts Lottery?

"I have no idea, that's not up to me," Percoco said.

The sign inside Fiori's Gulf on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset, Aug. 2, 2023. CBS Boston

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to whopping $1.25 billion. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

Tickets are $2 and can be bought in Massachusetts until 10:45 p.m.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.