Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion, one $1 million winner in Massachusetts

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no winner in latest drawing

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a whopping $1.25 billion after no winner was drawn Tuesday night.

The one-time, lump sum cash value is now $625.3 million. It's the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers from the latest drawing were 8-24-30-45-61 with a MegaBall of 12. This drawing was the 30th since the last overall winner back on April 18,

There was one $1 million winner in Massachusetts. The state lottery said that ticket was bought at Fiori's Gulf on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset.

Tickets are $2 and can be bought in Massachusetts until 10:45 p.m. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.