15-year-old among 4 charged in robbery of mailman in Medford

MEDFORD - Four people, including a 15-year-old, were arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of a mail carrier in Medford on Halloween.

In a statement Friday, Medford Police said the four were arrested back on November 2 on South Street after an officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding. The officer allegedly found a backpack full of stolen mail, a loaded gun and an arrow key, which is used to open United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes.

Three 18-year-olds from Lowell - Randy Valdez, Jaeden Tucker and Samnang Tommy Jr. Heng - were arrested. They're facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering into a depository, conspiracy and possession of stolen mail. Valdez faces additional charges, including carrying a gun without a license. A 15-year-old from Lowell was also arrested.

Police said the mail carrier was attacked by three people on Arden Road back on October 31. He was punched in the head and his arrow key was stolen. The USPS said he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.