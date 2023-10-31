Security camera captures assault on Medford postal worker

MEDFORD - A security cameral caught a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker being assaulted by three people on Arden Road in Medford on Tuesday morning.

In the video, you can see him walking down a driveway. Eventually, he is approached by the three suspects. Police say he was punched in the head and suffered facial injuries. USPS confirms he was taken to the hospital, but there is no update on his condition. Police say the group stole a Postal Service master key, which can be used to open mailboxes.

A security cameral caught a U.S. postal worker being assaulted by three people in Medford. ADT



"We were seeing this across the country, with quite a few assaults in Massachusetts of mail carriers," explained Medford Police Officer Jessica Walsh.

Sarah Carroll lives across the street from where the incident happened. Her cameras were the ones to catch part of the incident. While she didn't witness it herself, she certainly heard it happen.

"I heard a scream, or, like, a yell, kind of. It sounded like it came from an older gentleman. So I looked out my window. I saw that he was in her driveway on the ground. She was with him by that point. She was comforting him," said Carroll of her neighbor, who ran into help the man.

Police say the three suspects fled the scene and hopped into a ford F-150. It was found in Lowell with a car full of people inside - more than the number of suspects. Police are trying to determine if anyone in the vehicle is connected.

"No arrests have been made at this time. We are still working on investigating and identifying those individuals," said Walsh.

Medford Police were not able to confirm if any of the people in the car have been detained.