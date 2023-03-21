Fire damages home of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's son in Medford
MEDFORD - A fire broke out overnight in a Medford home belonging to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's son Alex.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home on Terrace Road when a WBZ-TV crew first arrived at about 1:30 a.m. Firefighters poured water on the home from above.
WBZ-TV was told the home was vacant at the time and no one was injured. Firefighters were still working the scene after sunrise.
"I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son's house," Warren said in a statement. "I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family."
