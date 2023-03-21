Fire damages home of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's son in Medford

MEDFORD - A fire broke out overnight in a Medford home belonging to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's son Alex.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home on Terrace Road when a WBZ-TV crew first arrived at about 1:30 a.m. Firefighters poured water on the home from above.

WBZ-TV was told the home was vacant at the time and no one was injured. Firefighters were still working the scene after sunrise.

A fire in Medford damaged the home of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's son. CBS Boston

"I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son's house," Warren said in a statement. "I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family."