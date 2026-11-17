This week, the United States lost its "elimination" designation for measles from the World Health Organization (WHO). Ten people have died in the U.S. from the disease this year alone due to falling vaccination rates, from the disease that had been considered "eliminated" since 2000.

"It's sort of devastating, actually," said Dr. Robyn Riseberg, the founder of Boston Community Pediatrics.

"I've never seen a case of measles, and I've been practicing for over 20 years," she added.

Riseberg said she's concerned that outbreaks in other parts of the country will eventually make their way to Massachusetts.

"Very worried," she said.

The goal vaccination rate among children to achieve herd immunity is 95%. Nationwide, the number is around 92.4%. In Massachusetts, it's much higher – at 96.6%.

Still, there are schools in Boston and other areas of the state whose vaccine rates fall well below the national standard.

"Vaccines are safe and effective. They've been studied for years and years and years," Dr. Riseberg said.

Riseberg blamed the misinformation on public health officials at the federal level not supporting science.

"Many many years ago that was thought to be an Association between the MMR vaccine and autism that was proven to be incorrect," she said. The pediatrician said she's heard from patients about their fears with vaccines.

"It's all over the Internet, TikTok, all over Instagram," she explained.

In a statement, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also took aim at the federal government.

"It is unacceptable that the United States is losing its measles elimination status after more than 25 years," said Governor Healey. "President Trump and Secretary Kennedy continue to ignore public health experts, spread misinformation, and put children and families at risk. Here in Massachusetts, we're making sure vaccines remain available and providing residents with the science-based guidance they need to keep themselves and their families healthy."

Dr. Riseberg says she works with patients to treat them like family and educate them on the safety of vaccines.

"These aren't just like diseases we want to prevent because it's inconvenient right? We want to prevent them because they cause hospitalization. They caused death in extreme circumstances," she said. "We are able to answer people's questions, understand what their concerns are and talk about them."

Simone Gamble was at the pediatrician's office with her 6-month-old daughter Zionna, who was there to receive her routine vaccines. When she turns one, she'll get the MMR shot.

"It's actually kind of scary to think about it because I've never had it. You know what I mean? Now there's a chance that my children might get a chance of getting it," Gamble said.

Dr. Riseberg warns families: while the typical ages for the MMR vaccine are age 1 and age 4, you are never too late. In addition, if there is concern about travel this holiday season, babies as young as 6 months old can get the vaccine.