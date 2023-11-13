"An amazing job," Small bus company helps special needs and homeless students get to school

BROCKTON - MCJ Transportation in Brockton makes sure kids get from one place to another. It seems so simple, but the story behind it and the woman running it is why this company is so special.

"I was a co-op intern at Northeastern. I worked for a personal injury attorney in downtown Boston. That's how I got into the personal injury field," MCJ president Kate Machowski told WBZ-TV.

It was in that field that she found her passion.

"I always say, personal injury was my first love, but transportation is my heart and soul," Machowski said.

She started MCJ Transportation 15 years ago, to bring special needs and homeless students to and from school.

"It's the little things that make a big difference and getting a ride to school might not seem like a big deal but some of these special needs schools are very far away," Machowski said.

Her company started out with one van and now they have a fleet of 22 all over the greater Boston area.

"When you think that we have the opportunity to take that small burden off of people. It just makes you appreciate what you are doing every day," she told WBZ.

If you're looking to help, MCJ Transportation is always looking for drivers.

"I always say to people, if you want job security, go get your 7D license to transport people. I wish that was publicized more. If you like kids and you like to drive, then this is an amazing job."