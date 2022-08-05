Newly released surveillance video shows MBTA Orange Line fire

MEDFORD -- Video released Friday evening shows the moments an MBTA train caught fire on the Orange Line two weeks ago. The MBTA released surveillance video from the Wellington Station.

The video shows a hanging piece of metal that has been blamed for sparking the fire.

Then, as the train travels away, you can see sparks flying.

A few moments later, crowds of people can be seen walking down the tracks, away from the train.

Two hundred people were on the train when it caught fire. Several people jumped out a car window and one woman jumped into the Mystic River.

On Wednesday, the MBTA announced an unprecedented month-long shutdown of the Orange Line for massive upgrades, starting August 19.