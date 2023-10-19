MBTA's new "Spilling the T" podcast met with lukewarm response

BOSTON - The MBTA is ready to spill the "T" with its new podcast that dropped Wednesday morning.

The host of "Spilling the T" said the podcast will give riders a behind the scenes look at the challenges and improvements no underway. The first guest was General Manager Phillip Eng.

"The riders, they are pulling for us," said Eng on the podcast. "Even when they're frustrated and they're expressing that, that is a sense of showing that they care, right, and I have to take that as a comment to show why we need to do better."

The podcast didn't get a warm welcome from commuters. Many people commented on the podcast, asking if the MBTA's time, resources and money could be better spent on improving the transit system.