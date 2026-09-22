Man stabbed on MBTA bus may face charges, says he was defending woman: "He started screaming at her"

A Dorchester man says the Transit Police are charging him with a crime after he says he defended a woman on an MBTA bus who was being harassed by a man with a knife. He confronted the man and was left with numerous stab wounds.

Shane Vautour left his bartender gig Sunday night and took the 22 bus home. He says an older woman got on board and began kindly greeting the other passengers. That's when he says a man on the bus started berating her.

"He started screaming at her, and making racial remarks, sexual remarks, things that just shouldn't be said out loud, let alone to an older woman," said Vautour.

As he went to get off at Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street in Roxbury, Vautour says he turned to say something to the man about his behavior.

"I turned to look, and he was staring at her with a knife in his hand on his right side, so she couldn't see it. It was behind the chairs, so that the cameras and things can't see it," said Vautour.

Shane Vautour says he was stabbed on an MBTA bus after defending an older woman. CBS Boston

Having been trained in martial arts, he quickly reacted.

"I hit him, he stabbed me immediately. When he pulled it out, I immediately grabbed the knife because the first thing we were taught in martial arts is a knife in your hand can't end up in your body," said Vautour.

He says he grabbed the knife and twisted it out of the man's hand.

"As soon as he let go, I came out and laid down right on this rock," said Vautour, gesturing to a rock wall next to the bus stop. "I dropped the knife right beside me."

He was left with a large incision on his stomach and cuts to both hands. Transit Police say they located the other man and placed him into custody.

"I know if I got off that bus and found out something happened to that little old lady, that is what would make me feel guilty and that's what would bother me for weeks," said Vautour.

He was shocked when investigators later told him that after watching surveillance video, he would be charged with assault and battery.

"The camera is at the halfway point of the bus, so everything is below seat level. You won't be able to see it from that camera angle," said Vautour. "They won't review witness statements, the video has no audio, so they have no way of confirming that he was yelling. It's just like well that's not what we see on the camera, so we're going to go with that."

Transit Police said they will be seeking criminal complaints against both people involved, but they wouldn't comment on the quality of the video evidence.

"The driver's information is readily available, so I don't know why they aren't talking to him," said Vautour.

Now, he will have to fight this fight in court.