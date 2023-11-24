Boston Police confirm officer driving Mayor Wu contributed to June car accident

BOSTON - A Boston Police investigation found that the officer driving Mayor Michelle Wu contributed to the June car accident in Roslindale, but that it was in line with protocol.

The official review says that the officer appeared to "exercise caution" while driving through the intersection. It recommended that the driver not be punished.

Mayor Wu was a passenger in the unmarked police SUV when it drove through a red light in and an oncoming car ran into it.

The accident sent Yosemary Pena and her toddler to the hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.