Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu involved in car crash

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu involved in car crash
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu involved in car crash 00:14

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was a passenger in a car that crashed Tuesday morning. Nobody was seriously hurt.

The vehicle Mayor Wu was in is a Boston Police Department vehicle.

"The Boston Police Department will conduct an investigation of the incident as they do with all crashes involving departmental motor vehicles," Mayor Wu's office said in a statement. 

No other information has been released. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.