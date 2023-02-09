Billboards, virtual vigil mark 19th anniversary of Maura Murray's disappearance

DORCHESTER - New billboards off the Southeast Expressway near Dorchester are highlighting the cold case disappearance of a UMass student.

Billboards have been placed near the Southeast Expressway in the hope they will generate tips about Maura Murray, who disappeared 19 years ago. CBS Boston

Thursday will mark 19 years since Maura Murray vanished.

On February 9, 2004, Murray took money out of her bank account, drove north, crashed her car in Woodsville, New Hampshire, and was never seen again.

The billboards will be up all month. Murray's family is holding a virtual vigil at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They are inviting the public to light a candle and post a photo of video on soical media with the hashtags #mauramurray #maura19 #engagewithempathy.