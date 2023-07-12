Gov. Healey to survey flood damage in Western Mass.

NORTHAMPTON - Communities in Western Massachusetts are still reeling from powerful flooding.

Right now, homeowners and business owners and farmers are taking stock of the damage, as the power of water left its destructive mark in several towns.

On the Connecticut River in South Hadley, boat docks were tossed over, mangled with debris, and crushed into piles of wood.

"I boated on the river for years and I feel bad for the boaters because it's going to take a long time as you can see to even be able to clean this," said Kim Schleicher in South Hadley.

Upstream in Hadley, front yards turned into swimming pools.

After living on the river for 34 years, it's not Michael Damon's first rodeo with flooding on his property, but it's the worst he's experienced since Hurricane Irene in 2011 when he was forced to lift his house.

Flooding along Connecticut River in Western Massachusetts CBS Boston

"It's the first time it's happened since Irene," said Damon.

Roads to campsites along the Connecticut River were flooded out too.

One group took kayaks out to see what was left of their campsite and they found the site 6 feet under water.

"We were lucky we paid attention to the news and saw that it was going to crest pretty high, we left Sunday," said one of the kayakers.

In Northampton, the swollen Connecticut River gushed onto Route 5, eventually shutting down the major road.

Officials said it was all the water from catastrophic floods in Vermont, moving through watersheds, finding its way in Western Massachusetts.

Homes flooded along Connecticut River in Western Mass. CBS Boston

"I've never seen this, and I've lived here my whole life," said Lisa Marrero in Northampton. "I didn't think it would come all the way down here so that's crazy."

Whether its obliterated docks, or concerns about flooded crops, they're bracing for a long cleanup process.

"It could happen in the next year, or the year after or the year after and the year after, who knows, you have to be ready for it," said Damon.

On Wednesday, Gov. Maura Healy will be touring the areas damaged by flooding in Western Massachusetts, her stops include North Adams and Williamsburg to survey the damage.