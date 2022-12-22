Matthew Judon is the only Patriots player named to Pro Bowl

FOXBORO -- Matthew Judon is heading to his fourth straight Pro Bowl. The red-sleeved menace was the lone member of the New England Patriots selected for this year's festivities when rosters were announced Wednesday evening.

Judon has had a career year for the Patriots, racking up 14.5 sacks over the first 14 games this season. That total currently ranks second in the NFL behind, and break's Judon's previous career-high of 12.5 sacks that he set last season with the Patriots.

Judon has now made the Pro Bowl in both of his seasons in New England.

He'll be the only New England player at the revamped Pro Bowl, unless Rhamondre Stevenson, Josh Uche, and/or Matthew Slater end up as injury replacements somewhere down the line. This marks the first time since 2000 that the Patriots did not have multiple players named to the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl will have a different look this year, with players from each conference competing in a series of skills competitions throughout the weekend. It will conclude with the first-ever flag football game between the AFC and NFC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023.