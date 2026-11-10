Incoming Norfolk DA Djuna Perkins says "we need to do better" in aftermath of Matthew Farwell case

Minutes before a federal jury dealt a double guilty verdict to former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell for the killing of Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child, the newly elected Norfolk County District Attorney said she was prepared to step in if they could not.

If Farwell was acquitted in his federal trial, District Attorney-elect Djuna Perkins said she would have considered charging Farwell with first-degree murder, despite likely objections from his defense that a second trial would constitute double jeopardy.

"I think it's the least Norfolk County can do to make up for our failure to do it the first time," Perkins said.

Then the guilty verdict came down and Perkins expressed her joy and frustration that her predecessor, District Attorney Michael Morrissey, did not charge Farwell with murder in the beginning.

"This is an incredible outcome. I've always believed that Sandra Birchmore was murdered and that was the reason that I decided to run for District Attorney," Perkins said. "I was incredibly disappointed that her own community did not seek justice for her because that is where this crime occurred, here in Norfolk County. On the other hand, I'm thrilled for her family."

What's next after Matthew Farwell verdict?

With Farwell now headed to prison for an automatic life sentence, Perkins says she will concentrate on impaneling an investigative grand jury to look into the now disbanded Stoughton Police Explorers program where Farwell and Birchmore met.

"I would really be focusing on potential other victims of the youth explorers program and other adults who may have criminal responsibility either for what happened to Sandra Birchmore or any other victim," Perkins said.

Perkins will officially be sworn in as the Norfolk County District Attorney on January 6, 2027, filling an office that has been plagued by controversy from two Karen Read trials and the vulgar text messages of disgraced State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, in addition to the Birchmore case.

She told WBZ she will need to weigh the public's desire for accountability with the slow process of pursuing evidence.

"Do you want it fast or do you want it good?" Perkins said. "I think you want it good."

Djuna Perkins on plans for Norfolk DA's office

Perkins plans to examine every case investigated by Proctor after court filings revealed years of alleged racist, homophobic, and other disturbing texts by the former State Police investigator.

She says she will also speak with the Massachusetts State Police colonel about handpicking her office's state police unit.

"I'd like a more diverse unit, I'd like to see more women, I'd like to see more people of color," Perkins said.

Beyond addressing the past, Perkins also has plans for the future to build out domestic violence programming for young people and put resources into pairing mental health clinicians with police.

"We've had about 10 domestic violence homicides in the past six years in Norfolk County. We are in a county that hardly has any murders at all and yet, this is what we have. I think we have a problem and we need to do a lot better to address it," she said.