Watch CBS News
Local News

Mattapoisett cleans up from tornado ahead of another threat of severe weather

By Ken MacLeod

/ CBS Boston

Mattapoisett cleans up before next round of storms
Mattapoisett cleans up before next round of storms 02:41

MATTAPOISETT - Areas hit hard by Tuesday's tornadoes are racing to clean up before the next threat of severe weather on Thursday.

Grilled porterhouse was on the DeSouza's dinner menu Wednesday night, with no power still and a borrowed generator struggling to keep the basics on.

"Well lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place does it?" Mike DeSouza said smiling.

Mattapoisett tornado damage
Downed trees line streets in Mattapoisett days after a tornado touch down CBS Boston

After Mike DeSouza spent a second day lumberjacking in his Mattapoisett yard, his brother-in-law texted him the bad news, Thursday night's forecast duplicates Tuesday morning's tornado risk.

"I hope not that's all I can say," DeSouza said. "One time in 44 years, I don't want it to happen again."

Indeed, that hope was echoed across this neighborhood where an EF-1 twister blasted through, as it carved a mile-long, 300 yard wide swath of snapped and uprooted trees, dumping them on sheds and pools and power lines, but doing remarkably little damage to homes.

skyeye-flood-scenes-20230808.jpg
Damage from a tornado in Mattapoisett. CBS Boston

 "It is what it is as my mother would say," said Pam Talbot.

With neighborhood streets finally clear, Pam Talbot took a stroll with her daughter and grandson to survey what Mother Nature had done in her three minutes of wrath, while praying she wouldn't deliver another cruel blow just two days later. "Pretty scary," Talbot said. 

A couple of streets away, Cari Mailloux was taking over the backyard cleanup. "The shock's kind of wore off, to trying to clean," Mailloux said. "We're doing the best we can. All of our friends are here, it takes a village."

This village was burning off some of the debris, but there's enough firewood here for a lifetime. The folks here hope they'll dodge a second round of misery.

"You would have never thought Mattapoisett would be tornado zone," Mailloux said. 

Ken MacLeod
macleod628.jpg

Ken MacLeod is a general assignment reporter and anchor at WBZ-TV News.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 11:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.