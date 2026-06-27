Mattapan community "frightened" after 1 killed, 4 injured in overnight shooting

One man was killed, and four others were injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Blue Hill Avenue. Boston Police arrived on the scene to find five men who had been shot. They were all taken to nearby Boston hospitals, where one later died.

"We are grieving alongside that family and also continuing to investigate that situation," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

"When something happens, the most important form of justice is for accountability to happen for that family and for people impacted to do so. Our Boston Police rely on the community also contributing the information that they have in order to bring justice to the families," Wu said.

No arrests have been made. Boston Police are investigating and canvassed the area on Saturday while crews worked to clean up the aftermath of the shooting.

Residents in Mattapan said they heard the shots, and it rattled the community.

"It scares people. I think people are frightened and nervous," said Amanda Reyome, the director of social services for the Mattapan Community Health Center.

The center hosted an event on Saturday to celebrate children and promote community healing.

It felt even more important to me this morning that this space existed. Being able to give people the opportunity, and because Mattapan is so much more than that, more than the violence that outside communities see," she said.

"It felt even more important to me this morning that this space existed. Being able to give people the opportunity because Mattapan is so much more than that, more than the violence that outside communities see," she said.