MassDOT installs new gates in Ted Williams Tunnel, hoping to alleviate some gridlock

EAST BOSTON - With more than a month left of Sumner Tunnel closure – drivers are growing more frustrated with traffic, especially the most heavily impacted.

East Boston residents and travelers from the airport are bearing the brunt of backups as traffic continues to clog commutes.

"It's going to be awful, it's going to affect our business, it's also going to affect my commute," said one East Boston local.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has offered alternative travel options, including free T and ferry rides but for those who have no choice but to be behind the wheel the message has been clear - leave time to drive.

"It's a bit of a set back, being that a lot people do have to use personal transportation to get to work," said one Boston native.

But now MassDOT has implemented some new additions to help drivers taking the Ted Williams Tunnel. Flashing red gates with arrows warning drivers to move over will occasionally block one lane of traffic in the Ted Williams Tunnel to help free up space for emergency situations and to alleviate traffic for airport travelers.

"It's going to be impactful, we know there are going to be traffic impacts, we know it's going to be harder to get into Boston or to the airport when you have a major artery like this shutdown for that period of time," said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.

WBZ reached out to MassDOT officials, who explained with a lane closed to the left of more vehicles to the right, coming from Logan will be able to feed into the Ted Williams Tunnel, alleviating congestion at the airport.

The Sumner Tunnel project is still set to be completed at the end of August.