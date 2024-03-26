Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts Lottery launches new "Jaws"-themed scratch ticket

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots continue to grow with no jackpot winners drawn
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots continue to grow with no jackpot winners drawn 02:55

BOSTON - As excitement grows nationwide over the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots nearing a combined $2 billion, the Massachusetts Lottery is launching a new "Jaws"-themed scratch ticket on Tuesday.

The $10 instant game is the first in the country to be inspired by the 1975 classic filmed on Martha's Vineyard

"Jaws" scratch ticket prizes include trip to Martha's Vineyard

There are six $1 million grand prizes and 112 chances to win $10,000. But there are unique prizes to be won through the game's "Second Chance Drawing," which players can sign up for on the Lottery's website.

A total of 30 winners will land a special trip to Martha's Vineyard for a real-life "Jaws" experience next summer - and one of those winners will also get a million-dollar prize.

The prize package includes black car service to the ferry, a "Jaws" island tour and a private screening of the film. The winners get a three-night stay for two at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown.

Massachusetts Lottery sales down last month

The "Jaws" launch comes after the Lottery saw a $41.1 million decrease in scratch ticket sales last month compared to February 2023, when the state launched it's first $50 instant game called Billion Dollar Extravaganza

The Massachusetts Lottery launched its second $50 scratch ticket, "Lifetime Millions," on Feb 6. The game offers three grand prizes of a million-per-year, guaranteed for at least 20 years. If winners choose a one-time cash payout, they'll get a lump sum of $15,400,000 before taxes. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 10:15 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.