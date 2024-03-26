Massachusetts Lottery launches new "Jaws"-themed scratch ticket

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots continue to grow with no jackpot winners drawn

BOSTON - As excitement grows nationwide over the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots nearing a combined $2 billion, the Massachusetts Lottery is launching a new "Jaws"-themed scratch ticket on Tuesday.

The $10 instant game is the first in the country to be inspired by the 1975 classic filmed on Martha's Vineyard.

"Jaws" scratch ticket prizes include trip to Martha's Vineyard

There are six $1 million grand prizes and 112 chances to win $10,000. But there are unique prizes to be won through the game's "Second Chance Drawing," which players can sign up for on the Lottery's website.

A total of 30 winners will land a special trip to Martha's Vineyard for a real-life "Jaws" experience next summer - and one of those winners will also get a million-dollar prize.

The prize package includes black car service to the ferry, a "Jaws" island tour and a private screening of the film. The winners get a three-night stay for two at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown.

Massachusetts Lottery sales down last month

The "Jaws" launch comes after the Lottery saw a $41.1 million decrease in scratch ticket sales last month compared to February 2023, when the state launched it's first $50 instant game called Billion Dollar Extravaganza.

The Massachusetts Lottery launched its second $50 scratch ticket, "Lifetime Millions," on Feb 6. The game offers three grand prizes of a million-per-year, guaranteed for at least 20 years. If winners choose a one-time cash payout, they'll get a lump sum of $15,400,000 before taxes.