2 Powerball tickets win $1 million each in Massachusetts, first "Jaws" lottery winner identified

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.23 billion after there was no winner in Wednesday night's drawing. But there were some smaller winners in Massachusetts.

The winning numbers in the latest Powerball drawing were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and Powerball 15.

Powerball $1 million winners in Medway and Medford

Two tickets sold in Massachusetts were $1 million winners, according to the state lottery. They were bought at the Cumberland Farms convenience store in Medway and at the Wegman's supermarket in Medford.

Those tickets matched all of the numbers, but not the Powerball.

A ticket sold at Harmony Two Liquors in Halifax won $150,000.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday night. The estimated cash value is $595.1 million.

The $1.23 million jackpot is now the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. Powerball tickets are $2 apiece and they're sold in Massachusetts and 44 other states.

First "Jaws" lottery winner in Massachusetts

Another big game in Massachusetts also had a million dollar winner.

Solange Villard of Dorchester won the first $1 million prize in the new "Jaws" instant scratch ticket game. Those tickets have only been on sale since Tuesday, March 26.

Solange Villard of Dorchester won the first $1 million prize in the new "JAWS" instant scratch ticket game. Massachusetts Lottery

Villard bought her winning "Jaws" ticket at Millennium Store Inc. on Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Villard chose the one-time payment option of $650,000 before taxes. She told the Massachusetts Lottery she plans to buy a house and take care of her children and grandchildren with the money.

Villard is pretty good at the "Jaws" game. She bought two other scratch tickets and won $50 and $100.

There are still five $1 million grand prizes left in the "Jaws" lottery.