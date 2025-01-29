Storm in Massachusetts Friday will bring rain, change to snow late

BOSTON - No rest for the winter weary! Our active weather pattern rolls on and we turn our attention to a developing storm a few thousand miles away.

Currently, there is weak storm system spinning around in the desert southwest.

Over the next 24-36 hours, it will get its act together and head through the Ohio River Valley and then just south of New England.

Mostly rain in southern New England

This storm will be a bit different than what we have come accustomed to. The predominant precipitation type will be rain, not snow in southern New England.

However, there will be some snow before all is said and done, more on that in a minute...

When does the storm arrive?

On Friday morning, rain arrives from south to north. It will likely be raining along the South Coast during the morning commute.

Over the rest of the morning, rain will gradually overspread the area.

On Friday afternoon, there will be periods of rain, occasionally heavy. Any mix or snow will be located well to our north and west, in central and northern New England.

Change to snow in some areas

By Friday evening, the steady rain continues, and at the same time, some colder air starts to push from north to south, changing the rain to snow in some areas.

The higher elevations of southern New England will be the first to change over to snow, around or shortly after dark.

This will be the case in the Berkshires and northern Worcester County.

The rain/snow line will continue to push southward between 6-11 p.m., changing the rain to snow across a good portion of our area.

At the same time, the precipitation will also be getting lighter and start to taper off just before midnight.

Therefore, the farther south and east you live, the shorter your window for any snowfall accumulation.

Over far southeastern Massachusetts, this storm will likely be all rain.

Where is the greatest risk of snow?

For now, it is safe to say that the greatest risk of accumulating snow resides in the Berkshires, northern Worcester Hills and across the border into southern New Hampshire.

Any snow that falls Friday night across eastern Massachusetts will likely have a hard time accumulating for a few reasons.

-Temperatures will be very close to 32 degrees

-The ground will be wet and relatively mild

-The intensity of the precipitation will decrease as the change is occurring

How much snow?

Just to give you an idea of what we are thinking for snow amounts...This will not be a major accumulation. We could see marginally plowable conditions (an inch or two) close to 128 and 495 (areas just northwest of Boston).

Again, the greatest risk for a plowable snow is in the elevated areas in southern New England and over the border into New Hampshire. Even there, there will be a ceiling of 3 or 4" in all likelihood.

We will continue to update this forecast over the next 48 hours and have an updated timeline and snowfall forecast soon!