Massachusetts State Trooper seriously injured after cruiser is hit on I-95 in Salisbury

A Massachusetts State Trooper was seriously injured after his cruiser was hit on Interstate-95 in Salisbury on Saturday.

The trooper pulled over with his emergency lights on to remove a ladder from the left lane around 2:15 p.m. He removed the ladder, got back into the car and buckled his seatbelt when he was hit by another vehicle, according to police.

State Police said it happened "suddenly and without warning."

The trooper was seriously injured and received medical attention from EMS and other officers on scene. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire. There is no update on his condition. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. Their condition and identity are not available. There are no charges at this time.

Three lanes of I-95 were closed while debris and the ladder were cleaned up.

Salisbury, Massachusetts is over 40 miles from Boston. It is located around 2 miles from the New Hampshire border.