Off-duty Massachusetts State Trooper relieved of duty after video shows him punching another officer at bar

An off-duty Massachusetts State Trooper was relieved of duty after he was seen on video punching another off-duty trooper at a bar.

A spokesperson for the State Police told the I-Team that they immediately removed the officer from the job after learning of it "pending a formal duty-status hearing."

"The conduct depicted is serious and inconsistent with the standards required of every member of this Department, whether on duty or off duty," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The officers have not been identified. There is no word on the extent of the injuries to the trooper who was hit.

"The Department's Office of Professional Integrity and Accountability is actively investigating the facts and circumstances of the incident, and the Department will take swift and appropriate action based on the findings," a State Police spokesperson told the I-Team

There is no more information available.