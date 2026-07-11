Man arrested after injuring Massachusetts State trooper, K-9 in wrong-way crash in Chicopee

A man has been arrested after injuring a Massachusetts State trooper and a K-9 in a wrong-way crash in Chicopee Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate-91. State Police said they received a report that someone was driving very fast heading south on the north side of I-91. Officers began a "rolling roadblock" in the area "with emergency lights activated, in an effort to safely stop the vehicle and protect other motorists."

The driver swerved and struck the rear driver's side of a K-9 cruiser. He then hit another car head-on, according to state police.

The trooper and his K-9 were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car that was hit head-on also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

"I want to commend the bravery and quick actions of our Troopers, whose efforts to stop this wrong-way driver likely prevented further injuries and potentially saved lives," State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said in a statement. "These incidents demonstrate the risks our Troopers and all of law enforcement face every day on our roadways. The Massachusetts State Police remain committed to enforcing impaired driving laws and holding accountable those whose dangerous decisions put lives at risk."

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Jose Santiago from Holyoke, Masaschusetts had minor injuries. He has been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and other charges.

Chicopee, Massachusetts, is around five miles from Springfield and 90 miles from Boston.