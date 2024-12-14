Family of Massachusetts State Police recruit still looking for answers about his death

WORCESTER - The family of Massachusetts State Trooper Enrique Delgado Garcia, who died during a training exercise, is still looking for truth, justice, and transparency.

Family looking for answers

"The family is never going to be the same. This has destroyed her [Enrique's mother]," Enrique's aunt Felecia Garcia said using a translator.

On Saturday, a small group gathered on a busy Lincoln Street in Worcester, holding up signs and speaking out. They were hoping to bring attention to his death investigation.

"He was just a very good person. He was always there for everyone," Garcia said.

They are demanding answers and praying for justice.

"I'm here for justice, and they deserve answers, and we're all human. We deserve to know what happened to him," Garcia said.

The family says Enrique dreamed of becoming a state trooper. It was his passion. Now, it's been three months, and they still have no answers about what led to his death.

"This needs to stop. Not only did this happen to our family, it could happen to anybody else's family. It needs to stop, and we want answers," Garcia said. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office named an independent attorney to handle the investigation.

Who is Enrique Delgado Garcia?

Enrique Delgado-Garcia was a Massachusetts State Police recruit who died in September after getting hurt during a boxing training exercise at the academy. The 25-year-old was sworn in as a trooper in the hours before his death.

"He was a beloved member of his academy class, known for his compassion and devotion to service. This is a devastating time for all who knew and loved him, and we are holding Enrique's family and his State Police community in our hearts," said Gov. Maura Healey in a statement following Delgado-Garcia's death.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.